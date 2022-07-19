Up The Ladder: Windlight Pictures

Windlight Pictures made two new senior appointments.

Andreas Kohl joins the production company as head of Post-Production and development executive. Prior to joining Windlight, Kohl served at Bavaria Fiction as post and VFX supervisor on high-end series such as Freud and Das Boot, and as head of Post-Production. His role is effective August 1, 2022.

Tamara Weiß-Mohr has been brought on as head of Finance. She previously served as head of Finance and Control at W&B Television. She will oversee financial control and accounting starting on September 15, 2022.

Moritz Polter, managing director Windlight Pictures, remarked, “With Night in Paradise, currently in production for StarzPlay, we have been able to lay the foundation for a growing, agile company and are pleased to specifically strengthen our team with Andreas and Tamara. Both have been working successfully in the industry for many years and wield a great network, as well as plenty of experience in all areas of production, having brought several outstanding TV and cinema projects to life.”