A+E Networks UK Commissions ‘Royal Autopsy’

A+E Networks UK commissioned Royal Autopsy from Phoenix Television and Motion Content Group.

Presented by professor Alice Roberts, the Sky History series investigates the cause of death of Queen Elizabeth I and King Charles II. Professor Roberts will offer historical and medical expertise as to how and why these monarchs died, and Home Office pathologist Dr. Brett Lockyer will conduct autopsies.

Paul Olding created, wrote, and directed the series. Executive producers include Miles Jarvis and Jaimi West for Phoenix, and Melanie Darlaston for Motion Content Group.

Sky History will air the series in October 2022.

Dan Korn, VP of Programming at A+E Networks UK, commented, “We at Sky History are continually exploring different ways of delving into some of the most crucial periods in British history. By using modern techniques and technology to conduct autopsies of some of our most famous monarchs, we gain a unique insight into their lives and into the manner of their deaths.”