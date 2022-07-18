Slap Happy Cartoons And Andrews McMeel Entertainment Partner On ‘Heart of the City’

Slap Happy Cartoons teamed up with Andrews McMeel Entertainment on Heart of the City.

The Heart of the City comic strip originally debuted in newspapers in 1998. The cartoon follows Heart, a girl with big dreams and a love of drama, as she is joined by her mother and best friends. In 2020, cartoonist, writer, and animator Mark Tatulli handed the story over to cartoonist and editor Steenz, who has developed a new storyline for an older Heart.

Slap Happy Cartoons and Andrews McMeel Entertainment have now partnered to adapt the property to other media and formats.

The popular newspaper, web and book-based property is syndicated by Andrews McMeel Syndication.

Josh Mepham, partner and director of Development at Slap Happy Cartoons, commented, “Heart of the City is a cartoon that has established itself as a big favorite with online and newspaper readers since 1998 and has successfully reinvented itself for the 2020s without losing the wit, fun, and spirited characters its audience has grown to know and love. Today in the hands of the very talented Steenz, it has underlined its promise and is ready to expand its reach.”