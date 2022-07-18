AMCNI CNE Extends Partnership With Orange Romania Group

AMC Networks International Central & Northern Europe renewed its long-term distribution agreement with Orange Romania Group.

As part of the multi-year deal, Orange Romania, Orange Romania Communications, and NextGen Communications will air six AMCNI channels, including AMC, Filmcafe, JimJam, Minimax, TV Paprika, and CBS Reality.

The agreement also offers AMC, Filmcafe, TV Paprika, and Minimax as part of the basic packages of all major Romanian platforms.

Levente Málnay, EVP/MD of AMCNI CNE, commented, “This renewal of our long-term partnership with Orange Romania Group, which includes expanded access to our programming, highlights the strong demand for our award-winning content and diverse mix of global and local brands. We have been steadily increasing our investment in Romania in the last few years to ensure subscribers receive the most compelling and exclusive content and we are particularly excited that many of AMCNI’s channels will now be available in the widest package, enabling a greater number of Romanian viewers to enjoy our popular programming.”