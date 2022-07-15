Daddy Yankee Kicks Off “Premios Juventud” with Historic Performance Ahead of Farewell Tour

Global superstar Daddy Yankee will kick off Univision’s Premios Juventud (PJ/Youth Awards) edition in Puerto Rico with a historic performance ahead of his farewell tour, “La Última Vuelta,” later this summer. The reggaeton artist will begin the celebration with the TV premiere of his worldwide hit “Rumbatón.” Live from Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, Premios Juventud will air on July 21 on Univision. Also performing this year are: La Adictiva, Alejo, El Alfa, Ángela Aguilar, Banda MS, Boza, Cazzu, CNCO, Manny Cruz, Feid, DJ Adoni, Farruko, Luis Figueroa, Sergio George, Goyo, Grupo Firme, Juhn, Kenia Os, Danna Paola, La Perversa, Yahaira Plasencia, Lenin Ramírez, Mau y Ricky, Natti Natasha, Robi, Prince Royce, Michael Stuart, Tainy, Lenny Tavarez, Luis Vázquez, and Wisin y Yandel.