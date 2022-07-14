Apple TV+ Announces New Docuseries “Gutsy” From Hillary and Chelsea Clinton

Apple TV+ announced that Gutsy, the eight-part documentary event following Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as they celebrate the gutsy women who inspire them, will premiere on September 9. Based on the Clintons’ New York Times bestselling book, The Book of Gutsy Women, the docuseries features Hillary and Chelsea as they embark on a journey to speak with pioneering women, artists, activists, community leaders, and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy. Joining the Clintons are some of their personal heroes, including Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Kim Kardashian, Amy Schumer, and more.