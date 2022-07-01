Up The Ladder: Rockerdale Studios

Rockerdale Studios brought on Alex Martin as its first head of Development.

Martin will oversee the development slate as the content-production company expands its mission of delivering funny content to broadcasters and other platforms.

Martin joins the company after serving as head of Development at Mighty Productions. He previously held senior development roles at Tuesday’s Child, Shine TV, and CPL Productions, among others.

Martin commented, “I love the Rockerdale ethos – their shows are clever and funny, the team is bursting with disruptive energy and they are unrelenting in their quest for success. I can’t wait to chop through those commissioner doors with my freshly sharpened Rockerdale axe.”