NATPE Budapest Wraps Up In-Person Edition

NATPE Budapest International concluded its first in-person event after two years.

Distributors and producers from over 80 countries were in attendance, with U.S. studios screening new content. The market also featured the participation of several international pavilions, including the ICEX Spanish Pavilion and the Türkiye Pavilion.

The Pitch & Play Live! Competition selected StarLight Media’s Supergrandma as the winner.

The next NATPE Budapest will take place from June 27-29, 2023.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, stated, “We have experienced a very energized and dynamic event here in Budapest. It has been especially gratifying to see so many CEE-based buyers and sellers, broadcasters and distributors together in one spot to network and conduct a raft of deals with international companies.”

He added, “As we welcomed newcomers and past participants showcasing a plethora of new content, we now look forward to taking this enthusiasm for content, connectivity and dealmaking to our flagship event NATPE Global 2023 in January 2023 at Baha Mar, Nassau.”

