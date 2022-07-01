Cinedigm’s Screambox Acquires ‘Terrifier 2’

Screambox, the streaming platform from Cinedigm, and horror media brand Bloody Disgusting teamed up for the North American rights to Terrifier 2.

Developed by Dark Age Cinema and Fuz on the Lens Productions, Terrifier 2 sees Art the Clown return on Halloween night to set his sights on fresh prey, a teenage girl and her brother played by Lauren LaVera and Elliott Fullam, respectively. From writer and director Damien Leone, the sequel sees returning cast members David Howard Thornton and Samantha Scaffidi.

The gory slasher film will open in theaters this Halloween season before streaming on Screambox.

Brad Miska, managing director of Bloody Disgusting and Screambox, commented, “The Terrifier franchise embodies everything that’s great about the iconic slasher flicks of the 80s and 90s. It’s nostalgic, it’s dark, it’s bloody, so it’s no wonder the movie—and especially Art the Clown—have become a staple for horror and Halloween fans alike. Fans are not prepared for what they’re about to experience.”