Quintus Studios Launches Radical Docs Channel on Samsung TV Plus

Quintus Studios teamed up with Samsung TV Plus for the launch of the Radical Docs channel in the U.K., Sweden, and the Netherlands.

The FAST factual channel features real world and investigative stories, with shows compiled from across Quintus’s content portfolio.

In addition to Radical Docs, Quintus operates several channel brands, including Free Documentary, FD Real, and ENDEVR, among others.

Gerrit Kemming, managing director at Quintus Studios, said, “Samsung TV Plus is a key player in the FAST business, so launching Radical Docs on the service signals the next chapter in Quintus’ rapidly growing channel business.”