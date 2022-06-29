Up The Ladder: Nippon TV

Nippon TV announced that Akira Ishizawa has been promoted to president and chief executive officer of Nippon TV.

Ishizawa succeeds Yoshikuni Sugiyama, who will move on as chairman of Nippon TV.

Mikiko Nishiyama, who currently serves as managing director of International Business Development, has also been upped to executive vice president of IBD.

In addition, Nippon TV announced the new Content Strategy Division that will accelerate large-scale co-development and co-production projects with streamers, broadcasters, and producers.

Ishizawa (pictured) stated, “As the newly appointed President, it is my goal to strengthen the overall vision of the company to produce and deliver content for global viewers. With this goal in mind, we have established a new Content Strategy Division within the company that specializes in co-creating content with global partners. We look forward to bringing the extremely unique ideas that this new Division will create.”