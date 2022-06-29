Paramount+ Starts Production On ‘Uno Para Morir’

Paramount+ confirmed that production began on the new original movie Uno Para Morir for Latin America.

Produced by VIS in association with Manolo Cardona and Juancho Cardona’s 11:11 Films & TV, the Spanish-language film follows seven people who are kidnapped and wake up in a mansion to take part in a deadly game. Within an hour, lurid secrets will come to the surface and they will discover that a dark past links them all.

Manolo Cardona stars, directs, and produces Uno Para Morir, which is written by Julieta Steinberg and Gavo Amiel. The international cast includes Maribel Verdú, Carla Adell, and Juan Carlos Remolina, among others.