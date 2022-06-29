AMR Sells ‘Evolve’ To Legend Media In China

Abacus Media Rights inked a deal with Chinese content aggregator Legend Media for Evolve.

Produced by Beach House Pictures, Evolve is a deep dive adventure into the emerging world of biomimicry.

Brokered by Still Road Media, the deal also covers the series Hitler’s Secret Sex Life. The four-part series from EQ Media Group explores rumors and theories behind Adolf Hitler’s sexual psychology.

Legend Media picked up the exclusive free VoD, TVoD, SVoD, and NVoD rights to both series.

Pooja Nirmal Kant, co-founder and CEO at SRM, remarked, “Legend Media is looking to acquire the very best prestige non-fiction programming for the Chinese television industry and these two series are great examples of extremely well-produced, engaging titles for this discerning audience.”

Jonathan Ford, managing director at AMR, added, “We are very proud to have such a strong line-up of factual programming which continues to grow across our portfolio. We look forward to working with Legend Media in the coming months and to supply further series to them in China.”