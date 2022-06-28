BBC Picks Up ‘Born to Spy’ From ABC Commercial

ABC Commercial sold Born to Spy to BBC iPlayer in the U.K.

Produced by Aquarius Films, the spy action-comedy series portrays Yu Na Park and her brother Min as they discover their parents are international spies and their home hides a state-of-the-art spy headquarters.

Born to Spy will premiere on BBC iPlayer on June 29, 2022. The series has previously been picked up by TVNZ in New Zealand and SVT in Sweden, with additional deals underway in the U.S., Asia, and Canada.

Jessica Ellis, head of ABC Commercial, said ‘We are delighted that Born to Spy will be available on BBC iPlayer in the UK and that this thrilling new show is gaining interest around the world as the next hot new kids scripted series and format”. Ellis said, “The 10-part series has been a great success with Australian audiences and now UK viewers will have the chance to enjoy this exciting action-adventure series.”