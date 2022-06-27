RX France Confirms 200-Plus Exhibitors For MIPCOM

RX France confirmed an initial round of more than 200 exhibitors for MIPCOM 2022.

The upcoming edition of MIPCOM will see the re-opening of major outdoor stands along the Croisette and surrounding the Palais des Festivals. Representing 30 countries so far, the confirmed exhibitors include A+E Networks, All3Media International, Electric Entertainment, FilmRise, Global Agency, Kanal D International, and Rai Com, among many others.

The market will feature the new co-production market, The Seaview Producers Hub, a networking lounge and event space to explore early-stage development and co-production partnerships.

Lucy Smith, RX France Entertainment Division Director, stated, “2022 is undoubtedly the comeback year for MIPCOM CANNES. A healthy set of confirmations four months out from the market, with more being added daily, demonstrates the huge appetite for the return of a full strength MIPCOM. And, unhampered by last year’s travel restrictions, to meet increased demand we have a supersized edition planned for this October in Cannes. More to come over the coming months. Watch this space!”