Channel 4 Commissions Kevin Spacey Doc

Roast Beef Productions has been commissioned by Channel 4 for a new documentary series about actor Kevin Spacey.

Produced by Roast Beef Productions in association with All3Media International, Spacey Unmasked (w/t) will look at the life of the actor, from his childhood and rise to stardom to his recent accusations of sexual harassment. The two-part series will follow the two court cases against Spacey and investigate how his conduct affected others.

Executive producer Dorothy Byrne remarked, “Kevin Spacey is one of the most highly honored and admired actors of our age. His brilliance has won him two Oscars and multiple other awards.”

She added, “These films will follow the unfolding story of the allegations of abuse against him and the resulting court cases.”