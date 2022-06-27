AMR Launches ‘Robin Hood’ Pre-Sales At NATPE Budapest

Abacus Media Rights will present new premium drama series Robin Hood for pre-sales at NATPE Budapest International.

Produced by English/Glenn Media and Balkanic Media, the series will follow the enigmatic protagonist and his savage outlaws as they fight the oppression of their Norman overlords. Set against the backdrop of a cruel and mysterious medieval land, the series will present the most realistic version of Robin Hood’s story to date.

Robin Hood was created by Jonathan English, with John Glenn as showrunner. The series will be shot at PFI Studios in Belgrade and on location around Serbia.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at AMR, commented, “All around the world people have heard of Robin Hood. There have been many, highly successful iterations of the English hero of folklore yet none has recreated the ruthless, tyrannical atmosphere of the time. This is a universal story of survival, conflict and love with spectacular action sequences set to strongly appeal to global audiences.”