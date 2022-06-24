Conecta Fiction & Entertainment Celebrates Award Winners

Conecta Fiction & Entertainment held its award ceremony yesterday afternoon, June 23, 2022.

Hosted by presenter Manuel Feijoo and event director Géraldine Gonard, the awards ceremony celebrated veteran Spanish producer José Velasco with the Honorary Award.

The RTVE Award went to The Last Wolf from SPi and Caracol Studios.

The Castilla-La Mancha Media Award was given to The Most Spectacular Robberies by Zona Mixta.

The Acorde Awards consist of licenses for two projects to use toward the music library of their first seasons. The winning projects were Flos Mar**e: Fake or Not from CTV and The Last Wolf.

iZen’s The Detour received the Spain Film Commission Award, which consists of 1,000 euros.

The VIS Storytellers Award presented Né à Beyrouth Films’ Status Quo with 10,000 euros for best pitch.