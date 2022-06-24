Canal+ And RAI Commission ‘The Crunchers’

French broadcaster Canal+ and Italian broadcaster RAI commissioned The Crunchers.

Created by Cédric Stephan and Aurélien Bouillon, the animated comedy follows a family of Trolls who are forced to leave their home in the countryside for the big city, where they must adapt to human society while staying under cover. The series Is co-produced by Animato and Zmei.

The Crunchers will air on Canal+ in France and Poland, and on RAI Gulp and RAI Play in Italy in fall 2023. It has also been pre-sold to BNT in Bulgaria.

Distributor Kids First picked global rights to the series.