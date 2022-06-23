‘Sunny Bunnies Sing-Along’ Enters Production

Media I.M. confirmed that Sunny Bunnies Sing-Along, the spin-off of the popular Sunny Bunnies series, will begin production this month.

Co-produced between WildBrain Spark and Animation Café, the pre-school series will feature a popular nursery rhyme each episode. The new series will initially roll out on the official Sunny Bunnies YouTube channel, with the first episode scheduled for release in August 2022.

Sunny Bunnies revolves around five cheeky creatures who bring their fun and games to different locations. After launching on YouTube in 2015, the series was picked up by Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and DisneyNOW in the U.S. in 2016.

Media I.M. oversees global distribution rights for Sunny Bunnies and Sunny Bunnies Sing-Along.

Andrei Ledzianeu, director of Animation Café, remarked, “While developing a new Sunny Bunnies spinoff, we wanted to add a musical aspect to the franchise. One obvious complexity is that none of the characters in the series can sing; however, we came up with a solution which fits perfectly with the overall feel of the show. We are really excited to have our little fans enjoy this new musical content—the Sunny Bunnies Sing Along.’’