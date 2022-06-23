Summer 2022 Content Highlights: Global Agency

Global Agency is a TV content distributor offering a broad portfolio of powerful dramas and innovative formats.

In drama The Game of Destiny, Asiye’s world is turned upside down by a chain of fateful events through which she must battle to rebuild a family.

Redemption (pictured) depicts how Zeynep’s life is destroyed by her daughter’s kidnapping. Aided by the detective Sinan, she launches a search that profoundly transforms her.

Dramedy When A Man Loves tells the enthralling love story of the beautiful Zeynep and charismatic businessman Kenan, and the rivals who threaten to doom their romance.

Singing entertainment show Good Singers highlights talented and untalented singers who try to impress celebrities without actually singing in the first place!

Combining singing talent format and game show elements, primetime show Beat Me If You Can puts 10 contestants in the spotlight for a jury of two celebrity singers.

