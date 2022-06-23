Summer 2022 Content Highlights: Casta Diva Pictures

Casta Diva, the television division of Casta Diva Group founded in January 2021, works on both scripted and unscripted original shows.

In reality dating show Back to Love (Come una volta: un amore da favola), a group of seven young men and seven young women leave behind everything to immerse themselves in a romantic adventure without modern technology set back in the 1800s (pictured). As they learn all about love and seduction, they will turn into princes and princesses.

