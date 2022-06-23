Summer 2022 Content Highlights: ATV Distribution

ATV Distribution showcases a portfolio offering more than 40,000 hours of television programming.

Drama Your Honor finds judge Ömer Arif Derman trying to protect his son, who gets involved in an accident that kills someone. The war he enters results in sacrifice for himself and loved ones.

In Destan (pictured), Akkız and Batuga cross paths with two lies that could cost them their lives. Batuga, the hidden Khan of the Turks, will write an epic legend with Akkız, by proving what they can do together.

For My Family revolves around Kadir and his three younger siblings after the sudden death of their parents. Akif, who is responsible for that unfortunate event, finds a job for Kadir and lets his siblings into a private school.

In Hidden Wings, high school teacher Elif Türkkan takes Zeynep under her wing, and in doing so enters a war with the wealthy Baykara family.

Lone Wolf follows Altay, who earns his living by fighting in cages, as he helps Esra reunite with her daughter. In doing so, he embarks on a new journey into his own past.

