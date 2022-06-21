Netflix Releases Danish Film ‘Loving Adults’ In August

Netflix will launch the Danish-language feature film Loving Adults around the world on August 26, 2022.

Produced by SF Studios, the psychological thriller follows married couple Christian and Leonora as they face marital and familial troubles. At a party for Christian’s entrepreneur company, Leonara sees him interact with a younger woman and she soon realizes that her husband might leave her. The film stars Dar Salim, Sonja Richter, and Sus Wilkins, among others.

Barbara Rothenborg is attached as director. Marcella Dichmann produced for SF Studios.