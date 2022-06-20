Spun Gold TV To Produce ‘Camilla’s Country Life’

ITV commissioned Camilla’s Country Life (w/t) from Spun Gold TV.

The independent production company will get exclusive access to The Duchess of Cornwall to mark her 75th birthday. The documentary follows her as she oversees a special edition of Country Life magazine. The one-hour doc shares The Duchess’s love for the British countryside and the people and places that have shaped her.

Michael Waldman serves as director, Ross Curran as producer, and Nick Bullen as executive producer.

All3Media International oversees worldwide distribution rights.

Daniela Neumann, managing director of Spun Gold TV, remarked, “Camilla’s Country Life (w/t) will provide a unique portrait of our future Queen Consort, by exploring the personal passions which have meant so much to her throughout her life as she puts together the magazine, while also fulfilling her royal engagements. We’re delighted to be working with ITV, with Country Life and with Michael Waldman, who has such a great ability to draw new and engaging insights from his subjects.”