GMA’s ‘The World Between Us’ Streams On Amazon Freevee In U.S.

GMA International confirmed that The World Between Us will be available on Amazon Freevee, formerly IMDb TV, starting June 22, 2022, in the U.S.

Starring Alden Richards, the romance drama follows the true love relationship between Luisito Asuncion and Emilia Libradilla. Despite being destined for each other, they find that there are people keen on keeping them apart.

Alongside Richards, the cast includes Jasmine Curtis Smith, Tom Rodriguez, Dina Bonnevie, Sid Lucero, and more.

Joseph T. Francia, first VP and head of Operations at GMA International, commented, “We appreciate this growing partnership, and are thrilled to have one of our hit programs on their AVOD service Amazon Freevee. It is a testament that GMA Pinoy TV in providing world-class entertainment that Filipinos all over the world truly deserve.”