Scorpion TV Scores Sales In Europe, U.S., And Australia

Scorpion TV finalized license deals across Europe, the U.S., and Australia.

In Czech Republic, Prima TV picked up 32 hours of documentaries and series, including the art mystery strand of The Search for series. The package includes The Search for the Virgin of the Rocks, The Search for the Last Supper, and The Search for the Mona Lisa.

RSI in Switzerland snapped up The Search for the Virgin of the Rocks, Fill The Frame, and 9/11 The Lost Tapes.

AMC in Spain and SVT in Sweden both secured Ocean Secrets.

In addition, SBS Australia bought the sci-fi drama SF8.

Scorpion TV also acquired the distribution rights to three documentary titles: In Your Face (pictured), The Musical Animal, and You, Myself, and Art.