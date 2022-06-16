The Jewish Lady and The Holy Thief Premieres in L.A.

Documentary The Jewish Jail Lady and The Holy Thief, about the Los Angeles-based Jewish recovery community founded by Rabbi Mark Borovitz and his wife Harriett Rossetto, will have its world premiere on June 19 during the “Dances with Films” indie festival in Los Angeles. The 60-minute feature has recently been selected to compete in the Moody Crab Film Festival in India, as well as in the Influx Film Awards in Huntington Beach, CA, in addition to previous awards and citations at multiple international film festivals.