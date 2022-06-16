Jornadas Sets New Dates: November 9-10

ATVC and CAPPSA confirmed the in-person return of the 32nd edition of the main content and telecommunications trade event in Latin America. After two virtual editions, the annual conference will take place on November 9-10, at the Hilton hotel in Buenos Aires.

Organizers announced the return of the event in a redesigned format. Jornadas has been setting trends and following the evolution of the content industry for more than 30 years, bringing together its main players and setting benchmarks for the telecommunications sector in Argentina and in the region.