Boat Rocker To Develop Bad Kitty Into Animated Series

Independent entertainment company Boat Rocker has secured the rights to develop an animation series based on Nick Bruel’s children’s book series Bad Kitty. The award-winning series has been published in 23 languages and sold more than 20 million copies. Bad Kitty centers on a housecat who often wreaks havoc around her owner’s home, it seems that trouble finds a way to her.