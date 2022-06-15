Raffaele Annecchino On Leave From Paramount Global

Paramount Global confirmed that Raffaele Annecchino will go on leave from his post as president and chief executive officer of International Networks, Studios and Streaming.

JC Acosta, president of International Studios, Streaming and Networks for Southern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa; Maria Kyriacou, president of Australia, Canada, Israel, and the U.K.; and Mark Sprecht, executive vice president and managing director of Central and Northern Europe and Asia, will all serve as interim heads.