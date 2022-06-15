NBCUniversal Formats’ ‘Safe Harbour’ Heads To Germany

NBCUniversal Formats confirmed that the German adaptation of Safe Harbour will launch on ZDF.

Produced by Bantry Bay Productions, in association with Universal International Studios, Liberame – Nach dem Sturm tells the story of a sailing trip on the Mediterranean, a refugee booat, and a catastrophe that will change everyone’s lives.

The series is directed by Adolfo J. Kolmerer, and produced by Eva Holtmann and Eva Kaesgen.

Ana Langenberg, SVP of Formats & Sales at NBCUniversal Formats, remarked, “Safe Harbour is a thrillingly urgent and timely series that lends itself perfectly to international adaptation. We are incredibly proud to be telling this powerfully universal story in partnership with our friends at Bantry Bay Productions, and excited for Liberame – Nach dem Sturm to launch on such an esteemed local broadcaster as ZDF.”