Lionsgate Enters Multi-Year Content Deal With Tubi

Tubi, the free ad-supported streaming service from FOX Entertainment, entered a multi-year slate deal with Lionsgate.

The exclusive partnership will see Tubi become the AVoD home to 30 new feature films, including Shattered, Pursuit, and Wolf Hound. The agreement also covers over 200 Lionsgate titles to be added to Tubi.

Starring John Malkovich and Frank Grillo, Shattered is available for free streaming now. Action thriller Pursuit will be available starting June 27, and Wolf Hound will stream in fall 2022.

Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi, commented, “We’re thrilled to be expanding our long-standing partnership with Lionsgate. Bringing together an exclusive free offering of thirty upcoming releases, as well as beloved movies and series from Lionsgate’s world-class content library, will deliver even more value to our viewers.”

Ryan Lowerre, president of Domestic Television Distribution at Lionsgate, added, “This agreement reflects our ability to have multiple bespoke content licensing deals with an expanding array of buyers in every part of the content ecosystem. We’re pleased to expand our longstanding relationship with Tubi, a leader among AVOD platforms, to bring an exciting slate of star-driven multiplatform films to their viewers.”