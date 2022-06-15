41 Entertainment Brings On Partners For ‘Supernatural Academy’

41 Entertainment brought on new international partners for Supernatural Academy.

Adapted from the best-selling book series from Jaymin Eve, the animated series follows twin sisters, one who was raised in the supernatural world and the other raised in the human world as an offbeat outsider. They get reunited at the Supernatural Academy where they must learn to overcome their differences and save the world.

The series will roll out globally with ABC Australia, The Walt Disney Company in Japan, MBC in the Middle East, HOT in Israel, Bell Media’s Crave in Canada, and Television New Zealand. The series also is available on Peacock in the U.S.

Nicola Andrews, head of Sales for 41E, stated, “The response from the market to Supernatural Academy is very positive and we are in numerous discussions to bring in more partners worldwide. The property is targeted at that older kid and young tween audience and not many shows have successfully found a way to reach that demo, in live action or animation. We think this compelling storyline and brilliant animation achieves that goal.”