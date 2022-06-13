Series Mania Forum Opens Submissions For SeriesMakers

Series Mania Forum opened submissions for SeriesMakers.

Supported by Beta Group, the new creative initiative aims to support directors working on scripted series in developing a complete pitch deck. Participants will be guided by A-list directors, showrunners, writers, and producers.

Ten teams will be selected to participate, while a jury will award two teams with a 50,000 euro grant to develop a pilot script and a full package with additional support from Beta’s Content Division.

Confirmed speakers for the first online edition include Marti Noxon, Agnieszka Holland, Michael Hirst, Hagai Levi, and Stefan Arndt, among others.

Laurence Herszberg, general director of Series Mania, commented, “The exceptional quality of the speakers and mentors that will be sharing their insights with our participants, as well as the three awards in a total of €120,000 promises a great first edition. We are very excited to discover the series projects from filmmakers from all over the world!”