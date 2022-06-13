Flash Future Connects Creators For Innovative Work

Flash Future is a new Italian film production, post-production, and distribution company looking to make authors, directors, and filmmakers unite to create innovative works.

Headquartered in Rome and launched in November 2021, the venture was formed through the cooperative work of Doc Servizi, Stea, Doc Hypernova, Doc Creativity, and Doc Educational. The incubator will select projects based on solid ideas that tell passionate and original stories.

Current films in develop include the feature films Condemn Casanova, The Curious Case of Single Shoes, and Survival Strategies, while series in development include Shakespeare’s Secrets, Crakers, and Tribute Band.