Radio Taiwan International Joins AIBs As Event Partner

The Association for International Broadcasting entered a landmark partnership with Radio Taiwan International.

RTI joins as an event partner for the 2022 edition of the journalism and factual programming awards, the AIBs.

Simon Spanswick, chief executive of the Association for International Broadcasting, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Radio Taiwan International as the event partner for the AIBs 2022. Taiwan has one of the freest media environments in Asia, so it is absolutely fitting that RTI is stepping up to support the AIBs that celebrate journalism and freedom of expression internationally.”

Cheryl Lai, chairperson of RTI, added, “RTI is glad to be partnering with these important awards for journalism and factual programming. We look forward to marking the achievements of some of the world’s best program-makers who bring the stories that matter to global audiences.”