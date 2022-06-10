ID and discovery+ Partner With Orit Entertainment And October Films

ID and discovery+ signed an partnership and development deal with Octavia Spencer’s Orit Entertainment and production company October Films.

Orit Entertainment and October Films will develop and produce projects for ID and discovery+. Production on the first two projects of the deal is underway.

The first project is true-crime series Highway 20. The series begins with the case of a missing 13-year-old girl and spirals into a decades-long true-crime odyssey. Spencer serves as executive producer alongside Brian Clisham and Stephanie Kluft for Orit Entertainment, Gillian Pachter and Matt Robins for October Films, Marsha Oglesby for Advance Originals, Susan Solomon for Circle of Confusion, and Lorna Thomas for ID.

Spencer remarked, “As an avid fan of true crime, to now be partners with ID and October Films is a dream. Everyone at Orit Entertainment is committed to shedding light on the most fascinating cases and crime stories with a unique perspective. We are thrilled to launch our collaboration with Highway 20 (w/t), an incredible series of cases that took place over decades, only recently connected into a larger story – and this is just the beginning.”