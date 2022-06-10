Dana Walden Named Disney General Entertainment Content Chairman

The Walt Disney Company announced the appointment of Dana Walden as chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content.

Walden will lead the general entertainment content engine, with oversight of ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney Branded Television, and Disney Television Studios, among other divisions.

Walden succeeds Peter Rice, who is leaving the company.

Walden joined the company in 2019 with the acquisition of 21st Century Fox. In her previous role as chairman of Entertainment for Walt Disney Television, she oversaw Disney Television Studios, original entertainment slates, and content marketing for ABC, Freeform, and Hulu Originals.

Bob Chapek, chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company, commented, “Dana is a dynamic, collaborative leader and cultural force who in just three years has transformed our television business into a content powerhouse that consistently delivers the entertainment audiences crave.”