Studio 100 Joins ‘Johnny Sinclair: Ghost Hunter’

Studio 100 teamed up with youngfilms and B Water Studios on the new animated series Johnny Sinclair: Ghost Hunter.

Based on the best-selling novels by Sabine Städing, the series follows the title character who can see ghosts. The young ghost hunter and his best friends will hunt monsters while trying to survive school.

Johnny Sinclair: Ghost Hunter enters production at the end of the year, with availability scheduled for 2024.

Martin Krieger, CEO at Studio 100 Media, commented, “We feel privileged to be part of this collaboration. The cult of the original book series goes way back and we are absolutely convinced that this spin-off for children has all the right elements for an exciting and successful series. We are looking forward to working with Henning Windelband, his team and B Water.”