Netflix To Stream GMA’s ‘The World Between Us’ In June

GMA Network confirmed that its primetime series The World Between Us will be available on Netflix in the Philippines starting June 17, 2022.

Produced by GMA Entertainment Group, the drama series centers on the relationship of two people whose love faces many obstacles. Louie Asuncion is an intelligent orphan will work his way to proving that he is worthy of Lia Libradilla’s love, despite Lia’s brother disapproval.

Directed by Dominic Zapata, the series stars Alden Richards, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, and Tom Rodriguez.