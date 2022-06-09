All3Media International Inks First-Look Deal With Duck Soup

All3Media International entered a first-look deal with the production company Duck Soup.

Duck Soup is a collaboration between Bekki Wray-Rogers, Libby Durdy, and Jessica Brown Meek. Their production credits include This is England and Utopia.

Channel 4 recently commissioned the coming-of-age drama Dance School (w/t) from Duck Soup. Created by Lisa Holdsworth and Theresa Ikoko, the drama follows a group of dance students navigating the highs and lows of coming of age. In addition to Holdsworth and Ikoko, executive producers include Wray-Rogers, Brown Meek, Durdy, Kathryn O’Connor, and Jessica Straker.

Libby Durdy, co-founder of Duck Soup Films, commented, “The years of development have paid off in Duck Soup’s first commission Dance School which was snapped up within a few hours of reading by All3Media International who in addition offered a First Look on all our TV projects. Partnering with such a brilliant and visionary team at All3Media International at a point of significant company growth is both reassuring and thrilling in equal measure.”