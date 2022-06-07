Up the Ladder: Bunim/Murray

Bunim/Murray strengthened its development and current programming teams with new promotions and appointments.

Veteran producers Gayani Wanigaratne and Steve Ezell have been named senior vice president, Development & Current. Michael Driscoll and Nicholette Dixon have been brought on as vice president, Development.

The production company brought on Monique Berduo as director of Development and Lauryn McCollum as a development associate.

In addition, Nikki Cameron was promoted to director of Development.