Sky Kids And NOW Pre-Buy ‘123 Number Squad!’

Omens Studios inked a deal with Sky Kids for 123 Number Squad!

Currently in production, the new preschool series follows three best friends, Paula, Billy, and Tim, who each have a love for numbers. They hang out in the playroom HQ of 123 Numberville, and when a citizen has a problem, the three friends become a fast-response rescue team.

The U.K. broadcaster pre-bought two seasons for on-demand channel Sky Kids and streaming service NOW. The show will begin airing in February 2023.

Chi Sim Tang, CEO of Omens Studios, remarked, “When we launched our UK office two years ago, we wanted to tap into UK creative talent to develop our shows. Working with Sky is such an amazing achievement for Omens Studios and we are thrilled to be collaborating on 123 Number Squad! Our talented team of creatives and writers have indeed produced a show that will excite and educate preschoolers both in the UK and globally.”