Broadcasters Sign On For ‘Hello Kitty: Super Style’

Watch Next, Monello, Maga Animation Studio, and distributor Kids First scored pre-sales for Hello Kitty: Super Style.

Produced by Watch Next, Monello, and Maga Animation Studio, the new original 3D animated children’s program is based on Sanrio’s Hello Kitty franchise. The cheerful new series stars Hello Kitty who uses the power of her magical bow to activate amazing transformations such as becoming a brave explorer, a top chef, and pop star.

Monello and Watch Next inked a deal for Hello Kitty: Super Style with Canal+ and M6 in France. Maga Animation Studio signed a deal for the series with RAI in Italy. In addition, Kids First brought in pre-sales deals with Tiny Pop in the U.K., Discovery Kids in Latin America, RTS in Switzerland, and Hop in Israel.

Audrey Brugère, head of Kids and Foreign Series at Canal+, commented, “Hello Kitty is a world famous brand loved by kids and their parents accross generations. Watch Next Media and Monello Productions have successfully respected the DNA of this pop culture icon while creating modern, creative and fun new graphics and stories. We are very excited to be part of this ambitious show.”