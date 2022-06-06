Up The Ladder: FilmRise

FilmRise brought on Cristina Guggino to serve in the newly created position of director of Unscripted Production.

Guggino will oversee the company’s unscripted co-productions, original commissioning, and development of unscripted and documentary series. She will also lead day-to-day operations on ongoing co-production deals, including the continuation of FilmRise’s true-crime series Bloodline Detectives.

Prior to FilmRise, Guggino served at Weinberger Media, where she began as a researcher and became the executive in charge of Development.

Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions & Co-Productions, commented, “Cristina brings an unmatched talent for recognizing stories and characters that have great potential. Her experience in development, original show ideations, and production oversight will be a huge asset as we continue to expand into producing our own original programming.”