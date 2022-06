Toober Launches 13 New Channels

Toober rolled out 13 new channels in May 2022.

The Toronto-based live television app expanded its drama, entertainment, kids, music, sports, and wellness offering. New channels include Afriwood Blockbuster, Agrotendencia, Azteca Clic, Aztec Cinema, Dancehall Channel, INTI, Kiddiwinks, M&E TV, MTM, Sports Connect, True African TV, TTT, and UCL.

Toober is available through Rogers, Shaw, Videotron, Apple TV, and Google TV Playstore in Canada.