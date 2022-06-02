Up The Ladder: PBS

PBS brought on Adriano Schmid to serve as vice president of PBS Kids Content.

In addition to overseeing the PBS Kids Content team and full content library, Schmid will expand the company’s multi-platform content strategy. He will identify new industry talent, develop and continue relationships with producers and partners, and support new approaches to content production.

With more than 20 years of experience, Schmid joins PBS from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Sara DeWitt, SVP and general manager of PBS Kids, commented, “We’re thrilled to welcome Adriano to PBS. His extensive background, focus on educational, diverse, and accessible kids’ content, and deep respect for the PBS Kids legacy and mission make him a strong addition to our team. Adriano will bring a great new perspective to the team as we continue to build and expand on the ways in which we serve children, families, and communities across the country.”