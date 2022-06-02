Star Media Inks Deal With Huawei In LATAM

Star Media struck a deal with Huawei to bring its content to users of the Huawei Video streaming platform in Latin America.

The partnership includes an extensive catalog of films and series, including Richard Sorge. Master Spy, Anna German, and Under Correction, among others.

Huawei Video will offer all its customers free access for a 30-day period to Star Media conctent, available in Spanish and with subtitles.

Lorenzo Marciano Orozco, senior manager of Huawei Mobile Services, commented, “We are excited to work with Star Media as we are constantly looking for ways to strengthen our offering and add value content for our customers. We know the quality of the content and, above all, the interest that these internationally recognized productions arouse.

Ksenia Kalistratova, head of Sales at Star Media, added, “This is a very important new step in the expansion and distribution strategy of Star Media. Huawei is one of the world leaders on the market and we are honored to be partners. We are sure that this partnership with Huawei Video will allow us to reach new audiences in Latin America and will strengthen the presence of high-quality content in the region.”