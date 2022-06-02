‘Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility’ Returns For S6

The physical comedy entertainment show Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility will return for its sixth season on ITV2.

Produced by Potato, the new season will find new celebrities pitted against teams from the public in challenges. The show features Scottish comedian Iain Stirling as host, with team captain Scarlett Moffatt and adjudicator Marek Larwood. The celebrity lineup will include comedian Sean Walsh, TV personality Megan McKenna, and drag queen The Vivienne, among others.

Michael Kelpie, MD of Potato and executive producer, remarked, “We’re absolutely thrilled that CelebAbility is returning for its sixth series with the dream team of Iain, Scarlett & Marek together again.”